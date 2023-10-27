Previous
In the style of... by dide
Photo 3589

In the style of...

Thierry Salmon. We have a set subject of 'in the style of' at camera club next month. I have been researching Thierry Salmon and think this is along his style. He is known for rural minimalistic images.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Dianne

@dide
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w image.
October 29th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
I just looked up Thierry Salmon and this is certainly in the style of. Well done. I saw a few images of his during my googling and he like his bit of contrast.
October 29th, 2023  
Brian ace
Wow!
October 29th, 2023  
