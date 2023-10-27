Sign up
Photo 3589
In the style of...
Thierry Salmon. We have a set subject of 'in the style of' at camera club next month. I have been researching Thierry Salmon and think this is along his style. He is known for rural minimalistic images.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
3
4
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3591
photos
171
followers
120
following
983% complete
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
24th April 2021 12:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
landscape
,
rural
,
farm
,
hills
,
black-and-white
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w image.
October 29th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
I just looked up Thierry Salmon and this is certainly in the style of. Well done. I saw a few images of his during my googling and he like his bit of contrast.
October 29th, 2023
Brian
ace
Wow!
October 29th, 2023
