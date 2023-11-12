Sign up
Photo 3605
Photo 3605
Cousins
We had such a fun family weekend. These two grandies are only 4 months apart. Ida is 14 months and Quinn 10. Quinn had his first camping weekend. Rudy and Ida have camped before and both seem to enjoy it.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
Views
4
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
12th November 2023 11:30am
Tags
playground
,
grandchildren
,
mangawhai
Babs
ace
Aw they are so sweet
November 12th, 2023
