Cousins by dide
Cousins

We had such a fun family weekend. These two grandies are only 4 months apart. Ida is 14 months and Quinn 10. Quinn had his first camping weekend. Rudy and Ida have camped before and both seem to enjoy it.
12th November 2023

Dianne

@dide
Babs ace
Aw they are so sweet
November 12th, 2023  
