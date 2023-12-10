Sign up
Previous
Photo 3633
Another reunion
We had lunch at our place today with some school mates. It's always fun to catch up and enjoy the memories and find out where people are at in their lives. That's me at the end in blue and
@julzmaioro
third from the right.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
4
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3633
photos
167
followers
119
following
995% complete
View this month »
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th December 2023 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
,
lunch
,
school-friends
Brigette
ace
Wonderful ☺️
December 10th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Yes wonderful times
December 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of your wonderful family reunion.
December 10th, 2023
winghong_ho
Wonderful meeting with school mates.
December 10th, 2023
