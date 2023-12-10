Previous
Another reunion by dide
Another reunion

We had lunch at our place today with some school mates. It's always fun to catch up and enjoy the memories and find out where people are at in their lives. That's me at the end in blue and @julzmaioro third from the right.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Brigette ace
Wonderful ☺️
December 10th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Yes wonderful times
December 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of your wonderful family reunion.
December 10th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Wonderful meeting with school mates.
December 10th, 2023  
