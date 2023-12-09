Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3632
Summer sport
There was a wood chopping carnival in Waiuku today. Chook was helping and I went for a short while. It wasn't the same, as our son Jesse wasn't able to be there to compete today.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3632
photos
167
followers
119
following
995% complete
View this month »
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
9th December 2023 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
carnival
,
woodchopping
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ah, much better when you have 'skin in the game', so to speak. But great shots though. A tough sport, only for the fittest! :-)
December 9th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
what
@jamibann
says - I have to agree!
December 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close