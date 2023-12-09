Summer sport

Previous
There was a wood chopping carnival in Waiuku today. Chook was helping and I went for a short while. It wasn't the same, as our son Jesse wasn't able to be there to compete today.
Issi Bannerman ace
Ah, much better when you have 'skin in the game', so to speak. But great shots though. A tough sport, only for the fittest! :-)
December 9th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
what @jamibann says - I have to agree!
December 9th, 2023  
