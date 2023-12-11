Sign up
Previous
Photo 3634
The Christmas Elf
At camera club last night, Dreana turned up as an elf. She generally livens things up and has a great sense of fun.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
2
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3634
photos
167
followers
119
following
995% complete
View this month »
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
11th December 2023 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
elf
,
camera-club
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, super!
December 12th, 2023
Brian
ace
Fun
December 12th, 2023
