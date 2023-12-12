Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3635
Tiny
This little shrub with tiny leaves caught my eye when I was wandering around the forest the other day. It was raining and everything looked so nice.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3635
photos
167
followers
119
following
995% complete
View this month »
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd December 2023 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shrub
,
forest
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet find and capture!
December 12th, 2023
Brigette
ace
So nice and effective in black and white.
Nice use of DoF too
December 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice find and dof
December 12th, 2023
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured
December 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful lighting on this bw
December 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely light on those tiny leaves.
December 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Nice use of DoF too