Tiny by dide
Photo 3635

Tiny

This little shrub with tiny leaves caught my eye when I was wandering around the forest the other day. It was raining and everything looked so nice.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Dianne

@dide
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet find and capture!
December 12th, 2023  
Brigette ace
So nice and effective in black and white.
Nice use of DoF too
December 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice find and dof
December 12th, 2023  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
December 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful lighting on this bw
December 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely light on those tiny leaves.
December 12th, 2023  
