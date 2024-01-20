Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3674
Luisa
This little Luisa plum tree is loaded with fruit this year. Just as they ripen, they have a lovely blush on the fruit and it seems to be a signal to the birds - I'm ready to eat!
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3675
photos
167
followers
118
following
1006% complete
View this month »
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
21st January 2024 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
plum
,
orchard
,
luisa-plum
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful light.
January 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close