Previous
Next
Luisa by dide
Photo 3674

Luisa

This little Luisa plum tree is loaded with fruit this year. Just as they ripen, they have a lovely blush on the fruit and it seems to be a signal to the birds - I'm ready to eat!
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1006% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful light.
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise