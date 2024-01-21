Previous
Chook has been busy today building a teepee. It looks like we are getting into glamping... but it is to keep the birds from eating our delicious Luisa plums (see previous photo). The birds should find it tricky to eat them now!
21st January 2024

Diana ace
A great idea to protect your delicious looking plums, I hope it works :-)
January 21st, 2024  
Dianne
My sister, Carrie, and I were going to cover this tree at Christmas, but we certainly wouldn’t have had a tractor, Ute, and the neighbour’s big bamboo involved in the project!
January 21st, 2024  
