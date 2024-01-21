Sign up
Previous
Photo 3675
Glamping?
Chook has been busy today building a teepee. It looks like we are getting into glamping... but it is to keep the birds from eating our delicious Luisa plums (see previous photo). The birds should find it tricky to eat them now!
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
2
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
teepee
,
plum
,
orchard
,
luisa-plum
Diana
ace
A great idea to protect your delicious looking plums, I hope it works :-)
January 21st, 2024
Dianne
My sister, Carrie, and I were going to cover this tree at Christmas, but we certainly wouldn’t have had a tractor, Ute, and the neighbour’s big bamboo involved in the project!
January 21st, 2024
