Previous
Photo 3677
Toto
When you’ve been to the beach, got covered in sand and have to be washed, then not allowed back inside till you’re dry….
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
5
2
Dianne
@dide
Tags
dog
,
outside
,
wet
Issi Bannerman
ace
Poor Toto looks quite dejected. Cute capture!
January 23rd, 2024
Dianne
@jamibann
she was very out of sorts and I probably wasn’t her best friend at that stage!
January 23rd, 2024
Jerzy
ace
What a great character face :-)
January 23rd, 2024
Christina
ace
Awwwww - what a mean mum! I sure the outing was worth it tho :)
January 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a great story telling shot, that face says it all :-)
January 23rd, 2024
