Toto by dide
Photo 3677

Toto

When you’ve been to the beach, got covered in sand and have to be washed, then not allowed back inside till you’re dry….
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
Poor Toto looks quite dejected. Cute capture!
January 23rd, 2024  
Dianne
@jamibann she was very out of sorts and I probably wasn’t her best friend at that stage!
January 23rd, 2024  
Jerzy ace
What a great character face :-)
January 23rd, 2024  
Christina ace
Awwwww - what a mean mum! I sure the outing was worth it tho :)
January 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a great story telling shot, that face says it all :-)
January 23rd, 2024  
