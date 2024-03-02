Sign up
Previous
Photo 3716
Budding artists
For the past three days, these gorgeous kids have been staying. They are such good fun and so easy to entertain (in fact I think they entertain us...) They were excited to find the big pieces of chalk this morning.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
0
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3716
photos
164
followers
117
following
1018% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
2nd March 2024 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kids
,
grandchildren
,
artists
