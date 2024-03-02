Previous
Budding artists by dide
Photo 3716

Budding artists

For the past three days, these gorgeous kids have been staying. They are such good fun and so easy to entertain (in fact I think they entertain us...) They were excited to find the big pieces of chalk this morning.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
