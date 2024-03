Harvest

A photo taken yesterday from the front deck, way across the road to the neighbours. I was using the 70-200mm lens with the teleconverter, so was quite pleased that this came out reasonably sharp when I cropped it. The maize harvest for our son, Josh, and his team is going so much better this year than last. We had huge rain and cyclones last year, which flattened the crop and made it too wet to harvest the crops when they needed doing.