Previous
Photo 3714
Feeding the chooks
We have these sweet grandies staying here tonight. They spent ages in the shade in the chook house sprinkling chicken food around in the clover and then getting the eggs. We even managed to get all eight eggs safely inside!
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
5
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3714
photos
166
followers
117
following
1017% complete
3707
3708
3709
3710
3711
3712
3713
3714
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
29th February 2024 3:16pm
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
grandchildren
,
chickens
Diana
ace
Oh what fun they must be having, I love the wellies!
February 29th, 2024
Dianne
ace
@ludwigsdiana
yep - can't come out to Gram's farm without them. Ida's ones are a bit big, but she manages so well.
February 29th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Nowadays... you have to somehow let the grandies know the raw delights of farming let alone food!
February 29th, 2024
haskar
ace
Oh, what wonderful moments of childhood.
February 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
How lovely. They are doing a grand job
February 29th, 2024
