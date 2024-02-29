Previous
Feeding the chooks by dide
Feeding the chooks

We have these sweet grandies staying here tonight. They spent ages in the shade in the chook house sprinkling chicken food around in the clover and then getting the eggs. We even managed to get all eight eggs safely inside!
Diana ace
Oh what fun they must be having, I love the wellies!
February 29th, 2024  
Dianne ace
@ludwigsdiana yep - can't come out to Gram's farm without them. Ida's ones are a bit big, but she manages so well.
February 29th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Nowadays... you have to somehow let the grandies know the raw delights of farming let alone food!
February 29th, 2024  
haskar ace
Oh, what wonderful moments of childhood.
February 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
How lovely. They are doing a grand job
February 29th, 2024  
