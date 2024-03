Clay target shooting

I had an interesting day today watching our nephew clay target shooting. He did really well and tied for third place, but then ended up fourth in the shootout. He is a talented sportsman (black belt in martial arts) and a fine young man. It was a dismal day weatherise, starting with foggy drizzle and then the odd heavier shower. I biked to the shooting, then home again - a 50 km round trip. I still had a little power left in my bike battery when I got home, but was pretty wet through.