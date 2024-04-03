Previous
Playing on the railway line by dide
Photo 3748

Playing on the railway line

A rushed effort for some forced perspective images... We put the dinner in the oven, then raced into town to play on the railway line. This is one of the contenders for entering into camera club competition.
3rd April 2024

Dianne

ace
@dide
