Into the fog

We woke to a foggy morning I Cambridge, and it didn’t really lift completely all day. It was better than a windy day and we continued with our plans. We covered 60 km to Hamilton Gardens and back. By the time we’d finished, my bike battery was flat so the last couple of kms were a bit slow. Lovely terrain - farmland, river, some boardwalk and a patch of native bush. It was a great day.