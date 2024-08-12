Sign up
Previous
Photo 3879
The petrol shop
An image from the other night when I was out taking long exposure photos. I quite liked the star burst as a car started to drive out.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
3
2
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3879
photos
161
followers
117
following
1062% complete
View this month »
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th August 2024 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
lights
,
garage
Issi Bannerman
ace
Cool shot.
August 12th, 2024
Christina
ace
Great star burst!
August 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely night shot and great starburst.
August 12th, 2024
