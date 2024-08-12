Previous
The petrol shop by dide
The petrol shop

An image from the other night when I was out taking long exposure photos. I quite liked the star burst as a car started to drive out.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Dianne

Issi Bannerman
Cool shot.
August 12th, 2024  
Christina
Great star burst!
August 12th, 2024  
Diana
Lovely night shot and great starburst.
August 12th, 2024  
