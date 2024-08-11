Previous
Aroha and Manawa by dide
Aroha and Manawa

I haven't put pics up of the longhorns for a while, so today managed to catch mum and daughter standing nicely together.
Dianne

ace
@dide
Diana ace
How gorgeous they are with those beautiful markings, wonderful capture.
August 11th, 2024  
