Previous
Photo 3877
Little Farmer
When your legs are so short, it's hard work shifting fences with mum and dad. Quinn absolutely loves to be out on the farm and insists on carrying a fence standard!
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
1
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3877
photos
162
followers
118
following
1062% complete
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
10th August 2024 7:22pm
Tags
family
,
fence
,
rural
,
farm
,
grandson
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Such a good life for young children!
August 10th, 2024
