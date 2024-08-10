Previous
Little Farmer by dide
Little Farmer

When your legs are so short, it's hard work shifting fences with mum and dad. Quinn absolutely loves to be out on the farm and insists on carrying a fence standard!
Dianne

Delwyn Barnett ace
Such a good life for young children!
August 10th, 2024  
