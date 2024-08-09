Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3876
The Stars
I was photographing trees in the night light and didn't realise that I had some great stars as well. When I looked closely, there are 'The Pointers' and 'The Southern Cross', so I was pretty pleased!
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3876
photos
162
followers
118
following
1061% complete
View this month »
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th August 2024 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
stars
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close