Martha Mine

This open cast gold and silver mine is in the middle of the small town of Waihi. It was first started in 1882 and made the town prosper. In 2015/16 there were a couple of big landslides which stopped mining activities. The mine was sold to OceanaGold in 2018 and the company began to reinstate the pit haul road to allow mining to restart. You can see the old concrete Cornish pumphouse in the distance and interestingly, the town of Waihi is obscured by the rim of the pit.