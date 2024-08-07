Previous
Training by dide
Photo 3874

Training

I went out to the beach the other morning to watch the racehorses training. I was trying to get some slow shutter images and quite liked this one.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1061% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Lovely.
August 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise