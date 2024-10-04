Sign up
Photo 3932
A changing vista
It's all go around here as Josh gets the ground ready for maize planting. It has been a lovely day here after a 7 degree start to the morning.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th October 2024 7:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
tractor
