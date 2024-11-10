Sign up
Photo 1389
Nice Little Barn / Shed
This little barn or shed was sitting right next to the barn I posted yesterday
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
katy
Great light and shadows and I love the bare tree
November 11th, 2024
