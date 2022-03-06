Sign up
Abstract #3
My challenge for get-pushed-501 from
@chejja
Caroline this week was to do an abstract.
This was also taken today in the waiting room at the doctors. More or less SOOC, but with a blend mode in photoshop to change the colour slightly.
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@chejja
- Thanks for the challenge Caroline. I enjoyed thinking about it this week. I have posted three as I couldn't decide which I liked best.
March 6th, 2022
