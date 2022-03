For the get-pushed-502 challenge @jacqbb challenged me to be inspired by Dutch photographer Annemarie Spilker. Jacqueline said she loved her portraits under the title 'Searching to fill the emptiness' ( http://www.annemariespilker.nl.htm/portfolio-8.html). I tried to do a self portrait that showed a bit of vulnerability, as if searching for new direction. I'm not sure if I have managed to portray this?