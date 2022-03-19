Sign up
Previous
Next
117 / 365
Will of the Wisp
@jnr
was my get-pushed partner this week and challenged me to do a long exposure using light painting. I'm not sure what the people in the cars going past would have thought about the strange blue light running in and out of the trees!
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
2
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1331
photos
71
followers
98
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Latest from all albums
814
815
816
395
817
818
819
117
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
19th March 2022 8:23pm
Tags
light
,
exposure
,
painting
,
long
,
get-pushed-503
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@jnr
here is my attempt at light painting Jim. Sorry I left it to the last minute. I think if I had given myself more time it is something I may have enjoyed doing.
March 19th, 2022
kali
ace
excellent
March 19th, 2022
