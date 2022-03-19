Previous
Next
Will of the Wisp by dkbarnett
117 / 365

Will of the Wisp

@jnr was my get-pushed partner this week and challenged me to do a long exposure using light painting. I'm not sure what the people in the cars going past would have thought about the strange blue light running in and out of the trees!
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@jnr here is my attempt at light painting Jim. Sorry I left it to the last minute. I think if I had given myself more time it is something I may have enjoyed doing.
March 19th, 2022  
kali ace
excellent
March 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise