Pick me up Mum by dkbarnett
168 / 365

Pick me up Mum

For the get pushed challenge this week, I was challenged by Northy to do a faceless portrait. This wee girl maybe should have been slightly more turned away for this particular challenge, but it was pretty dark and it happened quickly.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
46% complete

Delwyn Barnett ace
@northy - in response to your challenge.
November 27th, 2022  
