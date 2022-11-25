Sign up
Pick me up Mum
For the get pushed challenge this week, I was challenged by Northy to do a faceless portrait. This wee girl maybe should have been slightly more turned away for this particular challenge, but it was pretty dark and it happened quickly.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
8
1
Challenges
X-T4
27th November 2022 1:17pm
Public
portrait
,
child
,
get-pushed-538
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@northy
- in response to your challenge.
November 27th, 2022
