Previous
Checking out the sunset by dkbarnett
220 / 365

Checking out the sunset

Wendy @farmreporter challenged me to do a silhouette this week for the get pushed challenge. I took this photo at Cable Beach, Broome, West Australia. It was a wonderful sunset, but I missed seeing any camels!
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise