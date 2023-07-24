Sign up
220 / 365
Checking out the sunset
Wendy
@farmreporter
challenged me to do a silhouette this week for the get pushed challenge. I took this photo at Cable Beach, Broome, West Australia. It was a wonderful sunset, but I missed seeing any camels!
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
moon
,
sunset
,
beach
,
silhouette
,
get-pushed-573
