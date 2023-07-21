Previous
Camping by dkbarnett
Camping

One of the most memorable nights on our trip was the camping night at Cherubim Falls. We had 13 nights on our Kimberley cruise and unfortunately weren't able to access the 365 website. I will have quite a bit to catch up with. However, the get pushed challenge this week was from Francoise and was to do a collage with a couple of pictures from the trip. There was only six of us on the camping trip. Top left: the six of us. Top right: Al, our pilot, cook, camp setter upperer! Bottom left: My bed for the night. A wonderful view of the night sky! Bottom right: Morning shower!
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

@francoise Francoise - here is my response to your challenge. Thanks, Delwyn
July 22nd, 2023  
