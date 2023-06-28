Last night we went for a walk along South Bank Brisbane. This is the Wheel of Brisbane. I wanted to try for a slow shutter photo of the wheel with the lights of Brisbane city behind it. Didn't really work quite as I thought it would, but was reasonably happy with it. Might put this in for get pushed too as this is not something I have ever tried before and fits with the architectural theme! @Sandradavies challenged me this week to capture an architecture image with one defining element in photography that is new to you. Well slow shutter of moving architecture is definitely not something I have done before!