The Wheel of Brisbane by dkbarnett
218 / 365

The Wheel of Brisbane

Last night we went for a walk along South Bank Brisbane. This is the Wheel of Brisbane. I wanted to try for a slow shutter photo of the wheel with the lights of Brisbane city behind it. Didn't really work quite as I thought it would, but was reasonably happy with it. Might put this in for get pushed too as this is not something I have ever tried before and fits with the architectural theme! @Sandradavies challenged me this week to capture an architecture image with one defining element in photography that is new to you. Well slow shutter of moving architecture is definitely not something I have done before!
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
59% complete

Delwyn Barnett
@sandradavies - sorry Sandra - seem to have ended up with quite a few!
June 29th, 2023  
Rick
Cool capture.
June 29th, 2023  
