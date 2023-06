Abstract architecture

For my get pushed challenge this week SandraD challenged me to capture an architecture image with one defining element in photography that is new to you. Thanks Sandra for the challenge - it was one to get me thinking about trying something different. For this one I decided to make the difference by using photoshop editing. I sliced the photograph across into quarters, then did a horizontal switch with two of the quarters. Also adding a blending mode which has accentuated the middle glow.