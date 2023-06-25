Sign up
Previous
216 / 365
Nature's patterns
My get pushed challenge this week was about patterns which I could interpret in any way I liked. Left this to the very last minute, so as it was after dark, I decided to photograph a rug on my floor.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
pattern
,
rug
,
get-pushed-568
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@annied
- I was looking forward to doing your challenge, but my apologies Annie - left it to the last minute.
June 25th, 2023
Annie D
ace
No need to apologise...it's astounding how time can get away from us....I think you've done well with the rug 😊
June 25th, 2023
