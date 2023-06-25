Previous
Nature's patterns by dkbarnett
216 / 365

Nature's patterns

My get pushed challenge this week was about patterns which I could interpret in any way I liked. Left this to the very last minute, so as it was after dark, I decided to photograph a rug on my floor.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Delwyn Barnett

I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

@annied - I was looking forward to doing your challenge, but my apologies Annie - left it to the last minute.
June 25th, 2023  
Annie D ace
No need to apologise...it's astounding how time can get away from us....I think you've done well with the rug 😊
June 25th, 2023  
