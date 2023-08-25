Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
228 / 365
Indie with my dog Vee
My dog Vee was not nearly so well behaved and definitely had a few licks of ice cream! Indy was happy to share with her!! I thought this could work for the get pushed challenge this week as well 'together'.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2214
photos
104
followers
104
following
62% complete
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Latest from all albums
1337
578
1338
228
579
580
229
1339
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
26th August 2023 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
pet
,
granddaughter
,
get-pushed-577
Susan Wakely
ace
So cute.
August 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close