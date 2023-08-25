Previous
Indie with my dog Vee by dkbarnett
Indie with my dog Vee

My dog Vee was not nearly so well behaved and definitely had a few licks of ice cream! Indy was happy to share with her!! I thought this could work for the get pushed challenge this week as well 'together'.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Susan Wakely
So cute.
August 26th, 2023  
