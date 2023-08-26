Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
229 / 365
Rocky with his dog Jett
This was at Fitzroy Beach this morning. I loved the way Rocky was dressed and thought he was matching his dog nicely. I guess this could also work for my get pushed challenge this week 'together'.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2214
photos
104
followers
104
following
62% complete
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Latest from all albums
1337
578
1338
228
579
580
229
1339
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
26th August 2023 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
dog
,
portrait
,
pet
,
rocky
,
grandson
,
black-sand
,
get-pushed-577
Susan Wakely
ace
Both walking with a purpose.
August 26th, 2023
Dianne
Hard to believe this little guy had such a tough start to life. Look at him now!
August 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close