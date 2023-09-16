Previous
Fountain by dkbarnett
Fountain

My get pushed challenge this week is from Laura, who asked me to show 'movement'.
This is my first go and I decided to take a photo of the fountain head in the aviary - hopefully showing the movement of water.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
Laura @la_photographic - this is my first go at showing movement for your challenge.
September 17th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Good morning!! Oh my how to challenge you this week?? You are such a skilled and creative photographer.

How about you do a surface rainbow refraction ( ie not through water) you'll find it in bubbles, oil, shining light through some plastic/perspex

Have fun 😊
September 17th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Love the Starbursts you got here
September 17th, 2023  
