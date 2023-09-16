Sign up
Previous
232 / 365
Fountain
My get pushed challenge this week is from Laura, who asked me to show 'movement'.
This is my first go and I decided to take a photo of the fountain head in the aviary - hopefully showing the movement of water.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
3
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2257
photos
105
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
16th September 2023 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
fountain
,
black&white
,
get-pushed-580
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Laura
@la_photographic
- this is my first go at showing movement for your challenge.
September 17th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Good morning!! Oh my how to challenge you this week?? You are such a skilled and creative photographer.
How about you do a surface rainbow refraction ( ie not through water) you'll find it in bubbles, oil, shining light through some plastic/perspex
Have fun 😊
September 17th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Love the Starbursts you got here
September 17th, 2023
