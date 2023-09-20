Previous
Bubble by dkbarnett
236 / 365

Bubble

My get pushed challenge this week is from JackieR and the challenge was to do a surface rainbow refraction (ie not through water) which is found in bubbles, oil, shining light through some plastic / perspex etc.
I tried doing this last night with only moderate success. According to google I need to add some drops of glycerine to strengthen the bubble so it has a chance to develop some colours. I am away from home at the moment but had a go with soap bubble mixture a glass and a straw. The bokeh effect is from lots of little bubbles. I got a wee bit of rainbow on the large bubble. Will try again some time.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
64% complete

Photo Details

