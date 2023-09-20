Bubble

My get pushed challenge this week is from JackieR and the challenge was to do a surface rainbow refraction (ie not through water) which is found in bubbles, oil, shining light through some plastic / perspex etc.

I tried doing this last night with only moderate success. According to google I need to add some drops of glycerine to strengthen the bubble so it has a chance to develop some colours. I am away from home at the moment but had a go with soap bubble mixture a glass and a straw. The bokeh effect is from lots of little bubbles. I got a wee bit of rainbow on the large bubble. Will try again some time.