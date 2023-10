Building top

What drew me to this particular building part was the sunlight on it. I also liked the simplicity.

Also for the get pushed challenge this week I was challenged by Andrew-Bede Allsop to do an architectural photo with a long lens that illustrates its ability to capture detail of the building. For this I was using my Fujifilm X mount 100 - 400 mm lens. I have had this lens for probably about 7 years and really love it.