Blue vase with yellow gerbera by dkbarnett
251 / 365

Blue vase with yellow gerbera

This week my get pushed challenge was to do a still life.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Delwyn Barnett

Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done.
As your get pushed this week (592) how about taking some thing that you see everyday taken from a different angle to make it look unusual.
December 3rd, 2023  
