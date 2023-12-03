Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
251 / 365
Blue vase with yellow gerbera
This week my get pushed challenge was to do a still life.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2385
photos
107
followers
108
following
68% complete
View this month »
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Latest from all albums
1426
621
1427
1428
622
249
250
251
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
3rd December 2023 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gerbera
,
vase
,
auckland
,
yellow-flower
,
get-pushed-591
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done.
As your get pushed this week (592) how about taking some thing that you see everyday taken from a different angle to make it look unusual.
December 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
As your get pushed this week (592) how about taking some thing that you see everyday taken from a different angle to make it look unusual.