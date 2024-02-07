Sign up
Previous
72 / 365
Red eye fly
Last night I went for a walk with my camera. There is an empty building site just over the road. These weeds were just through the fence, and on the weeds were a few flies.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2465
photos
109
followers
107
following
19% complete
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
1485
261
1486
1487
1488
72
630
1489
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T5
Taken
7th February 2024 7:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
fly
,
weeds
