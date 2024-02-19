Previous
Under belly by dkbarnett
73 / 365

Under belly

I guess these fangs are what this tarantula uses to grip her prey. Here she is being held by her handler. Costa is 18 years old and tarantulas generally live to about 20 years.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Steve ace
Good Lord! you are brave!!!
February 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Thants a fluffy little beastie.
February 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise