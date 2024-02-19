Sign up
73 / 365
Under belly
I guess these fangs are what this tarantula uses to grip her prey. Here she is being held by her handler. Costa is 18 years old and tarantulas generally live to about 20 years.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
634
1517
266
1518
635
73
636
1519
Views
10
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T5
Taken
18th February 2024 11:39am
Tags
legs
,
spider
,
belly
,
fangs
,
tarantula
Steve
ace
Good Lord! you are brave!!!
February 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Thants a fluffy little beastie.
February 19th, 2024
