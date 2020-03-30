Sign up
Photo 1253
Food for the soul #6
Still, beauty is there, everywhere. Even if we were chained at the bottom of Plato's cave, it would peek from outside, casting its shadow on the blank wall before our eyes.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Tags
shadows
,
film
,
story
,
storytelling
,
film-lives
,
filimisnotdead
FBailey
ace
Lovely shadow shot, the focus on the texture of the tablecloth is so sharp
April 14th, 2020
