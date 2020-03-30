Previous
Next
Food for the soul #6 by domenicododaro
Photo 1253

Food for the soul #6

Still, beauty is there, everywhere. Even if we were chained at the bottom of Plato’s cave, it would peek from outside, casting its shadow on the blank wall before our eyes.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Lovely shadow shot, the focus on the texture of the tablecloth is so sharp
April 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise