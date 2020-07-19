Sign up
Photo 1364
Postcards #5
Just the thought was enough. Possibly put on a 4x5” cardboard with a picture on one side, and your heart on the other.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Domenico Dodaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Tags
kitchen
,
window
,
frame
,
story
,
storytelling
