Postcards #11 by domenicododaro
Postcards #11

Secluded in your comfort zone, you felt uncomfortable, looking at the sky in search of a sign.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
