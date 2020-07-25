Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1370
Postcards #11
Secluded in your comfort zone, you felt uncomfortable, looking at the sky in search of a sign.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1382
photos
147
followers
118
following
375% complete
View this month »
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
13th August 2020 8:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windows
,
story
,
courtyard
,
storytelling
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close