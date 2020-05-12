Sign up
Photo 887
Baltimore Oriole
Everyday my pear tree is getting greener and loosing their pretty white flowers. I’ve been hoping to capture the Orioles in it before it is completely green, and today he finally cooperated.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Debra
ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365_2016 2017
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th May 2020 8:11am
Milanie
ace
Fabulous shot - couldn't have caught him better!
May 12th, 2020
bruni
ace
Oh so beautiful. the timing was just right. such a gorgeous bird. a few years we had one in our tree here. I think he got lost as we never see orioles.
May 12th, 2020
