Previous
Next
Baltimore Oriole by dridsdale
Photo 887

Baltimore Oriole

Everyday my pear tree is getting greener and loosing their pretty white flowers. I’ve been hoping to capture the Orioles in it before it is completely green, and today he finally cooperated.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Debra

ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Fabulous shot - couldn't have caught him better!
May 12th, 2020  
bruni ace
Oh so beautiful. the timing was just right. such a gorgeous bird. a few years we had one in our tree here. I think he got lost as we never see orioles.
May 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise