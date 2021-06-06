Previous
Saddling up the horses by dridsdale
Saddling up the horses

Got to watch the wranglers get the horses ready for the day’s ride.
6th June 2021 6th Jun 21

Debra

@dridsdale
gloria jones ace
Super capture
June 14th, 2021  
