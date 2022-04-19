Sign up
Photo 1159
Reflections in downtown Grand Rapids
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
1
1
Debra
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank...
1159
photos
132
followers
150
following
317% complete
View this month »
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365_2016 2017
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
19th April 2022 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Great spotting
April 20th, 2022
