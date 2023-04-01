Sign up
Photo 1223
Lubbers Cup Regatta
Grand Valley State University hosted this race in Grand Rapids Michigan. This boat is from Northwestern and they are rowing out to the starting line near the bridge in the background
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
2
1
Debra
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021, 2022, 2023: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your...
1224
photos
109
followers
132
following
335% complete
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
Milanie
ace
Imagine it's fairly cool out there still! Nice shot
April 2nd, 2023
haskar
ace
Lovely scene.
April 2nd, 2023
