Lubbers Cup Regatta by dridsdale
Photo 1224

Lubbers Cup Regatta

This is a rower from GVSU in a four man boat
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021, 2022, 2023: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your...
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Fabulous action shot. Love it. :)
April 2nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Nice stop action - you ought to tag it for the sports action challenge
April 2nd, 2023  
Dianne
Amazing shot and determination.
April 2nd, 2023  
haskar ace
Great action shot. Fabulous face expression
April 2nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Terrific action shot
April 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great action!
April 2nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant action!
April 2nd, 2023  
