Photo 1224
Lubbers Cup Regatta
This is a rower from GVSU in a four man boat
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
7
5
Debra
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021, 2022, 2023: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your...
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Fabulous action shot. Love it. :)
April 2nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Nice stop action - you ought to tag it for the sports action challenge
April 2nd, 2023
Dianne
Amazing shot and determination.
April 2nd, 2023
haskar
ace
Great action shot. Fabulous face expression
April 2nd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Terrific action shot
April 2nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great action!
April 2nd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Brilliant action!
April 2nd, 2023
