Father's Day by dsp2
Father's Day

We celebrated Father's Day by going to a baseball game played by our local minor league (milb) team. For the promotional giveaway, all men were given a fedora.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Dinah Pinkston

January 1, 2015: My name is Dinah; I live in north Alabama, USA.
