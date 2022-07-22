Previous
Shopping by dsp2
Photo 1279

Shopping

Whenever I go shopping, I always snap a quick photo of the store as I am getting out of my car ...being careful to get the row number if one is posted. Several times that has saved me from running around the parking lot looking for my car!
Dinah Pinkston

@dsp2
July 2022 Update: I haven't been active on 365 for quite a while ...I got busy with other activities, my camera started acting up...
